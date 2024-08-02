All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina: Gamecocks' Defensive Players to Watch

While the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense boasts some strong new weapons, their defense is full of returning talent all looking to level up. Three names in particular could make things tough on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Matt Guzman

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates with students following their win over Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates with students following their win over Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
While the Texas A&M Aggies are sure to have their hands full dealing with the South Carolina Gamecocks and their new-look offense, the other half of the matchup that's certain to ring important is the other side of the ball.

Playing on the road, especially in the SEC, is a daunting task on its own, but where visiting teams tend to struggle is on offense. If they can't get drives going or find momentum, the already-hostile environment simply gets worse.

If any team knows about the impact that home field can have, it's the Aggies, so it's safe to assume they'll be harping on the importance of finding a groove. But standing in their way is South Carolina and its defensive unit.

More specifically, three returning names are set to not only have a large impact in general but also make things difficult for the Aggies in Week 9.

Here they are:

Debo Williams, Linebacker

In three seasons with the Gamecocks, Williams has only gotten better. After starting out with minimal playing time and, in turn, minimal production, the linebacker has since grown into a true defensive anchor for South Carolina. Last season, he led the defense in total tackles by more than 30 — registering 113 — and even got himself a sack.

Next year, South Carolina will certainly lean on him to do the same thing, if not better, for his senior year. As the Aggies look for momentum, Williams could easily be the biggest reason it's not to be found.

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates during their win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates during their win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Emmanwori, Safety

Leading the Gamecocks with the same amount of interceptions as O'Donnell Fortune, Emmanwori is a big threat in the secondary for any opposing offenses. With great speed and an eye for the ball, Emmanwori began to specialize in his coverage. In Year 1, he registered more tackles, but fewer pass deflections and zero interceptions.

When Year 2 came around, his tackles went down, but he drastically increased his pass deflections and nabbed a pair of interceptions to go along with it. As he enters his third season, the Aggies will certainly have to weary of his deep coverage. If not, it could cost them a turnover — and, in an extreme case, the game.

T.J. Sanders, Defensive Tackle

Sanders is another example of a player who demonstrated extreme growth from Year 1 to Year 2. As a freshman, the defensive tackle registered just 16 total tackles and a sack, but when his sophomore year came around, he leveled up in every aspect of his game. His tackles, pass deflections and sack count all went up, which bodes well for his expected production this upcoming year.

With the size and a clear instinct for disrupting plays, he could make the Aggies' life very difficult if he finds a rhythm, especially with his home stadium rooting for a sack.

