13 In A Row: A&M Beats UTEP To Extend Streak

The Texas A&M women's soccer team collected their 13th consecutive home win on Sunday afternoon, beating UTEP 4-1 at Ellis Field in College Station.

After beating Sam Houston on Friday night 5-0, the Aggies looked to continue their dominance at Ellis Field where they've outscored opponents 8-1 in their last two matches.

With only one day of full rest, A&M looked impressive during game three of a four-match homestand.

The Aggies started quickly, their forte this season, as they controlled possession for most of the opening minutes of the match with their impressive team play through advances past midfield.

Sophomore Taylor Pounds got the Aggies on the board first in the 11th minutes off the assist from reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Mia Pante.

The Miners were kept on their heels defensively as A&M maintained their offensive aggression after the Pounds score, as four more attempts from three different Aggies followed in the six minutes immediately after the goal.

The A&M defense was just as impressive as UTEP failed to maintain any offensive momentum until the Miners' Jojo Ngongo scored on a breakaway and tied the game in the 40th minute.

The Aggies outshot UTEP 9-2 in the first half, showcasing their dominating offensive pressure.

A&M continued their offensive pressure in the second half with a goal by sophomore Kate Colvin off assists from Macie Kolb ad Pante in minute 48.

UTEP earned a yellow card, and forward Natalie Abel's free-kick bounced off the crossbar. But freshman Maile Hayes was able to find the rebound and find the back of the net for an insurance goal, giving the Aggies a 3-1 lead in the 59th minute.

With both teams dealing with 100-plus degree heat on the field, possession late in the game was even, with neither side maintaining any offensive momentum. A late goal by Hayes in the 84th minute, her second of the match, helped A&M cruise to another home win.

The Aggies scored three second-half goals, once again displaying their offensive intensity at Ellis Field.

A&M closes out this homestand against Southern University Wednesday at 7 p.m.

