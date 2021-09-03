A&M Men's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The 14 game non-conference schedule was announced by head coach Buzz Williams on Friday

The Texas A&M men's basketball non-conference schedule was announced on Friday by head coach Buzz Williams and includes a trip to the Maui Invitational and a neutral site game against TCU and a trip to Oregon State.

READ MORE: Aggies Men's Basketball Playing Old Rival in Houston

The Oregon State Beavers, who are coming off a Pac-12 Tournament win and reached the Elite Eight last season in the NCAA tournament, will be a great test for the rebuilt Aggies team on Dec. 18.

The last meeting between the Beavers and Aggies was in 2019, which resulted in an A&M victory, 64-49 in College Station.

The Aggies have one exhibition game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1, then they open the regular season on Nov. 10 against North Florida, then play three consecutive home games at Reed Arena against Abilene Christion on Nov. 12, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, and Houston Baptist on Nov. 17.

LISTEN: Getting To Know Kent State

A&M then travels to the historic Lahaina Civic Center for the Maui Invitational which runs from November 22-24, as the Aggies are joined by Butler, Chaminade, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Saint Mary's.

The Aggies begin conference play either Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, with the 18-game schedule being announced along with TV designation and start times at a later date.

The 2021-2022 Texas A&M Non-Conference Schedule

DATE Opponent Nov. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville (Exhibition) Nov. 10 North Florida Nov. 12 Abilene Christian Nov. 14 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Nov. 17 Houston Baptist Nov. 22 Maui Invitational - Wisconsin (Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii) Nov. 23 Maui Invitational - Butler/Houston (Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii) Nov. 24 Maui Invitational - Opponent TBD (Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii) Nov. 30 New Orleans Dec 11 TCU (Toyota Center, Houston, Texas) Dec. 14 Tulane Dec. 18 Oregon State (Corvallis, Oregon) Dec. 21 Northwestern State Dec. 29 Central Arkansas

Stay with AllAggies.com for all the up-to-date Aggies men's basketball news and updates throughout the 2021-2020 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here