Texas A&M Wraps Up Early Signing Period With Top-20 Class
They may not have finished with the momentum that they had in 2022, but the Texas A&M Aggies finished the Early Signing Period on Wednesday with a solid signing haul, finishing with the No. 17 overall class per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings.
Among those signings are some major potential impact players, such as SI99 running back Rueben Owens, SI99 cornerback Jayvon Thomas, and Oklahoma wideout Micah Tease.
The Aggies even got late flips from talented prospects such as quarterback Marcel Reed and tight end Jaden Platt.
And while there is still plenty left to do for the Aggies leading up to February, including holding on to SI99 defensive lineman David Hicks on Friday, the Aggies have to feel very good about where they finished this Early Signing Period.
Here is what Sports Illustrated's John Garcia had to say about the Aggies group of signings after a wild Wednesday:
The Aggies came into the week hot, highlighted by flipping Ole Miss QB commitment Marcel Reed, and stayed on course through Wednesday. Local linebacker Chantz Johnson and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease each jumped into Jimbo Fisher's improving class. Top defensive commitment David Hicks isn't signing until Friday, however, in a final move that will be plenty focused on no matter where he ends up.
Texas A&M Wraps Up Early Signing Period With Top-20 Class
The Aggies finished with a solid 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday
Texas A&M Aggies 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Offense?
While the Aggies look to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season, they do so with a plethora of offensive talent in their 2023 class.
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Weighs In On Offensive Coordinator Search
The Aggies are still looking for a replacement for Darrell Dickey.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!
Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter
Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here