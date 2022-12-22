Texas A&M Wraps Up Early Signing Period With Top-20 Class

They may not have finished with the momentum that they had in 2022, but the Texas A&M Aggies finished the Early Signing Period on Wednesday with a solid signing haul, finishing with the No. 17 overall class per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings.

Among those signings are some major potential impact players, such as SI99 running back Rueben Owens, SI99 cornerback Jayvon Thomas, and Oklahoma wideout Micah Tease.

The Aggies even got late flips from talented prospects such as quarterback Marcel Reed and tight end Jaden Platt.

And while there is still plenty left to do for the Aggies leading up to February, including holding on to SI99 defensive lineman David Hicks on Friday, the Aggies have to feel very good about where they finished this Early Signing Period.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's John Garcia had to say about the Aggies group of signings after a wild Wednesday:

The Aggies came into the week hot, highlighted by flipping Ole Miss QB commitment Marcel Reed, and stayed on course through Wednesday. Local linebacker Chantz Johnson and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease each jumped into Jimbo Fisher's improving class. Top defensive commitment David Hicks isn't signing until Friday, however, in a final move that will be plenty focused on no matter where he ends up.

