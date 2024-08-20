All Aggies

Texas A&M and Texas to Kickoff SEC Basketball Schedule in College Station

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will face off in the first men's SEC basketball game of the new season this winter.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 25, 2015; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Texas A&M Aggies center Tyler Davis (34) celebrates with teammates in front of Texas Longhorns guard Tevin Mack (0) after the game during the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort.. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to reignite their rivalry with Texas after the Longhorns officially joined the SEC on July 1.

And while most are excited about the football rivalry being renewed for the first time since 2011, there are also plenty of other games to be played across various sports.

That includes on the hardwood, where the Horns and Aggies have not faced one another since the 2019-2020 season. However, that is all about to change in a big way.

According to reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies and the Longhorns are set to kick off SEC league play against one another on Jan. 4 in College Station.

Horns Aggie
Since the Aggies move to the SEC, the two teams have only faced off twice, both matchups of which came on neutral floors, with the Aggies winning in the Bahamas in Nov. of 2015, and the Longhorns winning in Fort Worth in Dec. of 2019.

Before that, however, the Longhorns largely dominated the rivalry in recent matchups, winning eight of the last 10 matchups in Big 12 play, including five-straight games from 2010-2012.

Obviously, however, history is history, and both teams are heading into the new season with new-look rosters and high expectations behind them.

The Longhorns will be welcoming an almost entirely new roster with Kansas State transfer forward Arthur Kaluma, Oregon State transfer guard Jordan Pope, Vanderbilt transfer guard Malik Presley, Indiana State transfers Julian Larry (PG) and Jayson Kent (PF), Arkansas transfer guard Tramon Mark, and freshman Tre Johnson and Nic Codie all vying for starting jobs heading into the new season.

The Aggies, meanwhile, added three new bodies of their own, with Zhuric Phillips from SMU, C.J. Wilcher from Nebraska, and Pharrel Payne from Minnesota.

And Aggies coach Buzz Williams could not be more excited about the new transfer haul.

"I think the staff had perfectly identified who they were as people and what their skill was that they brought to our team," Williams said this summer at the Buzz's Bunch charity softball game. "I think our staff did a really good job at knowing what we needed and then filling those specific needs... Hopefully, the returning players can continue to improve. But the three transfers all bring a distinct role to us. And then I really like the freshmen. Not necessarily for what they are today, but for what they will become."

