Texas A&M Catcher Troy Claunch Retires From MLB To Join Aggies Coaching Staff
Not only does Michael Earley reel in recruitments, he also apparently ropes in former players, as well.
After two professional seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, catcher Troy Claunch has decided to hang up the cleats and will return to A&M to not only join Earley's coaching staff but also pursue his master's degree in real estate.
It seems evident that Claunch's lone year in College Station clearly had a positive effect on him.
Claunch spent four years at Oregon State as a catcher, starting off as a backup to current MLB star Adley Rutschman. Prior to college, he graduated from Vacaville High School in Northern California.
Claunch was selected to the All-Pac 12 first team in 2021. In 2021 and 2022, he was named to the watch list for the "Buster Posey Award," named of course after the Giants legend that recognizes the top catcher in Division I play. Claunch was also given a selection to the 2022 Frisco Classic all-tournament while with Texas A&M.
During his time in the minors, he notched 53 hits, four of them home runs, with 28 runs batted in to go along with a .209 batting average.
Claunch received the honor of donning the no. 12 jersey for the A&M baseball team in his lone season with the team and was a key offensive piece to the Omaha-bound team. He smashed 70 hits, three home runs, batted in 49 runs, scored 46 of his own, all to go along with a .292 batting average.
Things continue to go in the right direction for the Aggie baseball team as they continue their quest to return to Omaha.