Texas A&M's Defense Tied This Impressive Team Record in Historic Season

Although the outcome of the season was not nearly what Texas A&M football was hoping for, there was plenty throughout the year that was noteworthy. A historical win on the road, the school's largest comeback, and plenty of special moments decorated the Aggies' best season in over 30 years.

Many factors went into the overall success of head coach Mike Elko's sophomore season at the helm of the A&M program, with none more impactful than the sheer amount of sacks the Maroon and White defense was able to collect.

After racking up just 25 quarterback wrap-ups a season ago, the Aggies went on a tear in 2025, sacking their opponents 43 times. While already impressive enough, this feat is tied for the most in a single season in team history, matching a mark that was set back in 2017. Let's break it down.

Trench Warfare

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Such a drastic jump in sack totals is not done overnight, as plenty of work over the offseason has guided the Aggies to being one of the most intimidating defensive units in the country. Eventual Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year defensive lineman Cashius Howell led the A&M with 11.5 sacks and demanded monster attention.

Behind Howell, eight different Aggies totaled at least two sacks, and the numbers kept growing seemingly exponentially. Colorado transfer Dayon Hayes was second to Howell in sack numbers, though he totaled 4.5, seven short of tying his counterpart.

Elko taking over calling the plays on defense seemed to pay dividends as the season progressed, as the disguised blitz packages and attack patterns were liable to catch any unprepared offense in a trap. Not only were defensive linemen getting through, so were the linebackers and secondary.

The safety of all positions in Dalton Brooks led non-defensive linemen in sacks with four, an impressive feat for a player who usually operates at the furthest back point of the secondary. After a rough introduction back into the fold, Brooks has emerged as one of the Aggies' best and could be due for a breakout season in 2026.

Ultimately, Elko and his staff have shown their ability to recruit and develop talent, which is something that they will have to employ in the coming offseason to keep the flow of dominance. Whether it's incoming freshmen, current roster pieces or transfers, the Aggies have the winning recipe to make another run next season.