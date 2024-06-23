Texas A&M College World Series Finals Game 2 vs. Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies are one win away from the first college baseball national championship.
After a dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Game 1 of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday night, the Aggies now turn their attention to Game 2, with a chance to bring home the title.
However, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows all too well what is on the line, and will have is team focused and ready to go.
“I know it sounds coachy, but if you start thinking about things other than that, Tennessee is going to blow you out of this ballpark,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re facing a great team and we’re facing a great pitcher tomorrow. And I have no idea who we’re going to pitch. We’ll put it together. But we’ll just do what we do. That’s all we can do.”
However, the SEC Champion Volunteers aren't going to go quietly either and will bring out all the stops in order to push things to a Game 3 on Monday night.
Here is how you can tune in to the matchup, as well as the betting odds:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Tennessee Volunteers - College World Series Final
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity: 24,000)
WHEN: Game 2 - Sunday, June 23 - 1 p.m.
Game 3 - Monday, June 24- 6 p.m.
TV: Game 2 - ABC
Game 3 (if necessary) - ESPN/ESPN+
RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
SPREAD: Tennessee: -1.5 (-160), Texas A&M: +1.5 (+125) - Per FanDuel
MONEY LINE: Tennessee: -225, Texas A&M: +165
OVER/UNDER: 10.5 (-135)