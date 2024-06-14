All Aggies

Texas A&M College World Series Game 1 vs. Florida: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take the field for their first College World Series matchup in Omaha vs. the Florida Gators. Here is how to watch and listen, and what the oddsmakers have to say.

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) at bat during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) at bat during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take the field on Saturday night for their first game of the College World Series in Omaha, where they will take on a familiar foe in the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. CST at Charles Schwab Field.

This will be the fourth time the Aggies and Gators have faced off this season, with the Gators winning two out of three in a weekend series back in March in Gainsville.

However, the Aggies are currently on a five-game winning streak, dominating and sweeping both the College Station Regional and Super Regional by an average of five runs per game.

That said, the Aggies are also not going to be exactly the same team that the Gators saw earlier this season either, with starting pitcher Shane Sdao and outfielder Braden Montgomery both out for the remainder of the season after suffering injuries in the Super Regional.

Still, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle remains confident that his team has what it takes to win.

"The College World Series is just another tournament," Schlossnagle said. "It's actually a regional, followed by a super regional, all in a 10-day period ... It comes down to, just like anything else, who plays the best."

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Here how to watch and listen, as well as the betting odds for the matchup between the Aggies and Gators on Saturday night:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (46-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. Florida Gators - College World Series

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity 24,000)

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network

ODDS: Texas A&M (-195), Florida (+150) via Draft Kings

