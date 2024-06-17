Texas A&M College World Series Game 2 vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies are prepared to take the field Monday night against the No. 2 ranked Kentucky Wildcats in each team's second game in the 2024 College World Series at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
This will be the Aggies' first time facing the Wildcats this season. In the last matchup between the two teams, Kentucky walked away with a commanding 8-1 victory, but Texas A&M still rules in the all-time matchup against the Wildcats, with a 13-8 record.
Texas A&M is red hot, right now, after sweeping their home regional and Super Regional tournaments, and holding off a late comeback against Florida thanks to a clutch play from star outfielder Jace LaViolette.
Aside from the Florida game and the regional matchup against Texas, the Aggies have otherwise ran away with the victory in every game they have played so far this postseason. Both games of the Super Regional against the Oregon Ducks saw the Aggies come back from being down three or four runs and blow the Ducks out of the water (no pun intended).
Kentucky is in their first College World Series in school history and will look to keep their debut title run alive.
Here is how to watch and listen and the betting odds for the Monday night matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Kentucky Wildcats - College World Series
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity: 24,000)
WHEN: Monday, June 17, 2024, 6 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
BETTING ODDS: Texas A&M (-150), Kentucky (+105), via DraftKings