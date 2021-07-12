Texas A&M Commit Bobby Taylor Makes SI All-American's Top CB Watch List

One of the best corner back recruits in the country, Texas A&M commit Bobby Taylor is turning heads

Texas A&M cornerback commitment Bobby Taylor is one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire 2022 class, garnering high praise from multiple recruiting services over the last few months.

Just over a week ago, Taylor backed up that praise by dominating at The Opening -- arguably the top 7-on-7 tournament in the country.

While at the opening, Taylor was coached by former Pittsburgh Steelers great Ryan Clark, who also had nothing but positive things to say about the Katy (TX) native.

"I think he can really play. He's fluid and he's aggressive," Clark said of Taylor. "What I like about him, is that he gave up a catch in the first game on a play he should have made and I told him 'look, it's about the competition, it's about competing, it's about working. It's about effort.' And since then, he hasn't had an issue. It was just him understanding the speed of it, and once he understood the speed of it, he's truly been the best defensive player on our team. And, you know, I think the sky's the limit for somebody with his type of talent, his type of skill, but also that type of competitiveness."

Taylor was particularly impressive against some of the best receiver talent at the Opening event, including West Orange (Winter Garden, FL) wideout Jayden Gibson, who battled Taylor on multiple occasions.

Now, SI All-American is the latest to throw praise in Taylor's direction, ranking him as the No. 16 corners back to watch in the entire class.

You can view John Garcia's scouting report of Taylor below:

16. Bobby Taylor Vitals: 6'1", 180 pounds School: Katy (Texas) High School Recruiting: Committed to Texas A&M A lengthy defender with that combination of confidence and production to his name, along with NFL legacy status, and Taylor is a shoo-in on this list. He attacks the football with the best of them in the class and during the offseason, has shown up and battled some of the best wide receivers with success. At The Opening earlier this month, he was the only consistent performer against the towering and fast-rising Jayden Gibson, meeting him at the apex on several occasions. Taylor represents the versatile cornerback, comfortable in zone and daring while in man coverage, many programs want to bring in to combat modern offenses.

