Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman Debuts With High Position In SI All-American's QB Rankings

SI All American unveiled its quarterback rankings for the 2022 class on Thursday, with Texas A&M QB commit Conner Weigman making an appearance in the top-10

Texas A&M quarterback commitment Conner Weigman is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the entire 2022 class.

On the one hand, he is a two-sport star with baseball traits, who could be a bit of a project at the next level.

On the other, he is one of the most physically gifted players in the entire recruiting class, capable of making any throw on the football field, and is coming off an impressive finish at the Elite 11 Finals.

That disparity has led many to question where exactly it is Weigman belongs in the quarterback rankings list from a national perspective heading into his senior season.

On Thursday, however, SI All-American's John Garcia revealed his initial quarterback rankings list, placing the Aggie commit in the top-10 at No. 4 -- just one spot below Alabama Commit Ty Simpson and one spot above Missouri commit, Sam Horn.

Here is what Garcia had to say about Weigman:

4. Connor Weigman Vitals: 6'3", 210 pounds Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland Committed To: Texas A&M 2020 Stats: 3,812 yards, 62.5% 42 TDs, 11 INT Speaking of two-sporters with a baseball background, Weigman fits that bill in the Houston area. It hasn't slowed his production on Friday nights or in the off-season, where he was another to shine bright at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. Despite an uneven start to the competition, the A&M pledge dazzled the rest of the event to the point where the MVP was under consideration at SIAA. One of his Elite 11 peers told us similar, pegging him as "the best guy" in the field thanks to a strong arm, great anticipation and enough touch to push to the third level. After Weigman won the first day's rail shot competition at the Elite 11, things settled for him and he executed as well as any passer in attendance. It shows up aplenty on tape, with a poise in the pocket and ability to put juice on the football while stationary or otherwise. When his feet are set, there is as much velocity on intermediate throws as the best in the class. But where the Texan separates himself from the pack is the total package with the right arm and when it combines with athleticism. Elite pocket instincts and twitch register at a high level with the rising-senior, who combined for 51 scores in 2020

