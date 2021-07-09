Texas A&M OL Commit Chance Jackson: "I'm An Aggie Through And Through"

Texas A&M was always going to be the choice for preferred walk on commit Chance Jackson

As the summer progresses, the Texas A&M Aggies are heating up on the recruiting trail more and more every day.

On Sunday, that momentum continued, when they picked up a big-time preferred walk-on commitment on Sunday afternoon, in College Park (The Woodlands, TX) offensive guard Chance Jackson.

Jackson, who picked the Aggies over a scholarship offer from Howard Payne, a handful of Ivy-League programs and various smaller programs. also received additional interest from Texas State, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas-San Antonio, among others.

For Jackson, however, those offers were immaterial. From the beginning, it was always going to be Texas A&M for the lifetime Aggie fan.

AllAggies.com was able to catch up with Jackson earlier this week to talk to the incoming offensive lineman about his decision, his goals, and what Texas A&M means to him as a player.

Check out the full interview with Jackson below:

AllAggies.com: First of all congratulations on your commitment. What does it mean to you to be a part of what Jimbo Fisher is building in College Station?

Jackson: Thank you I am definitely fired up to announce my commitment!

Coach Fischer and his staff are building something really special at A&M. it Reminds me of what our coaches and players have been doing at my school.

We have spent the last 4 years building the College Park culture and last year we were undefeated in district and won the district championship for the first time in school history.

Coach Fisher has been building a championship Culture at Texas A&M and knowing I will be part of that makes it that much more special!

AllAggies.com So, obviously, you’re committed to A&M. Were there any other schools that were looking at you as a preferred walk-on? If so, what was it about A&M that made the difference?

I was blessed to have a lot of top schools recruit me and show strong interest.

Besides A&M the PWO that stood out to me was the one from Coach Turner at TX State. He is a former offensive line coach at Texas A&M. I met him at the A&M camp when I was an incoming freshman. He knows what it takes to be a winning program and having him recruit me as much as he did really meant a lot.

The thing that made the difference for me was the whole A&M culture... The Aggie Way! The best advice I ever got was to make my decision about the next 40 years, not the next four. Obviously, A&M football is going to be an amazing experience, but the education, networking, and alumni support I will get as an Aggie graduate is something I just knew I would never get anywhere else. It feels like home every time I am there.

AllAggies.com: Being a preferred walk-on at a school like Texas A&M carries a lot of weight. How do you plan to make your mark on the program?

Jackson: Yes, it is not easy to be offered a PWO at Texas A&M-It comes with very high expectations and it requires you to be a particular kind of player for sure.

I plan to come in and make an immediate impact by being an anchor to the offensive line. Not a lot of players my age have my work ethic. My ability to be consistent and step into whatever role they see me fitting best will prove to be very valuable to the program. I’m the player they will know they can always count on! It’s not about me it’s about us-that’s the Aggie way…I will outwork everyone bet on that!

AllAggies.com: Many recruits would have taken a full ride from a smaller school rather than going a preferred walk-on route, and paying their own way through school. What made you make that decision?

Jackson: I was blessed and did have a lot of interest and scholarship offers from some smaller D1 schools, Ivy’s, and D2/3 programs but My decision was actually easy. It was one I always knew I would make if it was ever presented to me. Even though I may not get a scholarship my first year I will work my butt off to earn it my second year. I know it won’t be easy on my family and they are sacrificing a lot for me to have this opportunity -the thing for me is this... I am committed to Texas A&M football because I am an Aggie through and through. there is no changing that. I could go to another school, start and play my first year, yeah, but for me, it’s about more. It's more than just football.

AllAggies.com: You are about to enter one of the top programs in college football, and will face some steep competition at your position. How do you plan to leave your mark on A&M?

Jackson: I plan to be the same player I would be anywhere-that is the hardest working team player there is. My focus isn’t on other players and how good they are. Obviously, they are top players or they wouldn’t be at Texas A&M. My focus is on making sure I am the best player I can be for the program. One time Coach Fischer said “ boys do what they want to do, men do what they have to do” I plan to do what I have to do period.

AllAggies.com: What are your goals for your time with the Aggies? Both next season as a freshman, and as your career progresses?

Jackson: My goals are to come in and make an immediate impact for my team. My freshman year I plan to be that player that develops stronger and better every day. I want to be a leader. Somebody who eventually helps the younger guys coming into the program to understand that when you work hard enough and make sacrifices it can happen!

I plan to finish my football career in the NFL, but my focus is to finish my high school career as the top OC in the state, win the district championship again, and then enter the A&M program in 2022 prepared to make that immediate impact.

Coach Henson the offensive line coach at A&M once told me “ Chance, it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you finish” I will never forget that.

