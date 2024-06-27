Texas A&M Cracks Top 25 In Offensive Rankings For EA College Football 25 Video Game
As the college football season approaches, it will be preceded by the release of EA College Football 25, their first collegiate football video game since NCAA Football 14.
The standard game is set for release on July 19, with the deluxe edition offering a three-day early access starting on the 16th. The gameplay for the game was released earlier this month, to mostly positive reviews.
On Thursday, the offensive power rankings for the game were released, and the Aggies offense was good enough for 18th on the list, with an overall skill rating of 85.
Here is the full list of the top 25 teams in the offensive power rankings:
1) Georgia Bulldogs, 94 overall
2) Oregon Ducks, 94 overall
3) Alabama Crimson Tide, 91 overall
4) Texas Longhorns, 91 overall
5) Ohio State Buckeyes, 89 overall
6) LSU Tigers, 89 overall
7) Miami Hurricanes, 89 overall
8) Colorado Buffaloes, 89 overall
9) Missouri Tigers, 89 overall
10) Clemson Tigers, 87 overall
11) Utah Utes, 87 overall
12) Penn State Nittany Lions, 87 overall
13) Ole Miss Rebels, 87 overall
14) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall
15) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall
16) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall
17) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 85 overall
18) Texas A&M Aggies, 85 overall
19) Memphis Tigers, 85 overall
20) SMU Mustangs, 85 overall
21) UCF Knights, 85 overall
22) Florida State Seminoles, 83 overall
23) Oklahoma Sooners, 83 overall
24) Virginia Tech Hokies, 83 overall
25) USC Trojans, 83 overall
Texas A&M is set for a good offensive year with first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein and of course, the first season under the helm of Mike Elko. This season will also see the return of Conner Weigman under center.