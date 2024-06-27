All Aggies

Texas A&M Cracks Top 25 In Offensive Rankings For EA College Football 25 Video Game

The Texas A&M Aggies offense was ranked 18th with an overall rating of 85.

Aaron Raley

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
As the college football season approaches, it will be preceded by the release of EA College Football 25, their first collegiate football video game since NCAA Football 14.

The standard game is set for release on July 19, with the deluxe edition offering a three-day early access starting on the 16th. The gameplay for the game was released earlier this month, to mostly positive reviews.

On Thursday, the offensive power rankings for the game were released, and the Aggies offense was good enough for 18th on the list, with an overall skill rating of 85.

Here is the full list of the top 25 teams in the offensive power rankings:

1) Georgia Bulldogs, 94 overall

2) Oregon Ducks, 94 overall

3) Alabama Crimson Tide, 91 overall

4) Texas Longhorns, 91 overall

5) Ohio State Buckeyes, 89 overall

6) LSU Tigers, 89 overall

7) Miami Hurricanes, 89 overall

8) Colorado Buffaloes, 89 overall

9) Missouri Tigers, 89 overall

10) Clemson Tigers, 87 overall

11) Utah Utes, 87 overall

12) Penn State Nittany Lions, 87 overall

13) Ole Miss Rebels, 87 overall

14) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall

15) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall

16) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall

17) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 85 overall

18) Texas A&M Aggies, 85 overall

19) Memphis Tigers, 85 overall

20) SMU Mustangs, 85 overall

21) UCF Knights, 85 overall

22) Florida State Seminoles, 83 overall

23) Oklahoma Sooners, 83 overall

24) Virginia Tech Hokies, 83 overall

25) USC Trojans, 83 overall

Texas A&M is set for a good offensive year with first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein and of course, the first season under the helm of Mike Elko. This season will also see the return of Conner Weigman under center.

