Post-Spring College Football Top 25: Where Are Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies?
The Texas A&M Aggies football program is on the cusp of embarking on a new era. Expectations are high right now for new coach Mike Elko's first season at the helm after he's put together the No. 17 overall recruiting class per On3 Industry Rankings.
Elko lost a ton of players from former coach Jimbo Fisher's "best ever" class of 2022, but has been able to utilize the transfer portal and in-house recruiting to put together an impressive roster.
The Athletic released its post-spring college football top 25 rankings, and the Aggies appear at No. 17.
17. Texas A&M Aggies
"After Jimbo Fisher’s firing and the departure of a lot of top-tier talent from that record-breaking 2022 recruiting class, everyone is just assuming Texas A&M is going back into rebuilding mode. But this program amassed so much talent during the Fisher era that it could be really dangerous if first-year head coach Mike Elko figures something out. Quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to thrive under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein and the Aggies should have one of the best defensive lines in the country. What do things look like in College Station under functional leadership?"
After a disappointing 7-6 finish to last season, Aggies fans should be ecstatic to see their team this high in any rankings. Elko's job is to bring A&M back to relevance in college football, something Fisher was not able to accomplish
There have been reports of players commenting on the change of culture that has come with Elko to College Station, as there might have been some issues under Fisher that were never made public.
Along with Elko comes his new staff with former Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein who will head that unit and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman who will work alongside Elko to run the defense.
The question is, can Elko & Co. turn this thing around in just one season, or will it take longer?