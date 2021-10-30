Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Aggies Defense: Wrecking Crew Or Something More?

    Any Aggies defensive unit that's good gets compared to the old Wrecking Crew. Is this season's version even better?
    The current Texas A&M defensive unit isn't calling itself the Wrecking Crew, but it is absolutely living up to the name of the old awe-inspiring units of the 1980s and '90s under the R.C. Slocum-led Aggies. 

    These Aggies have come up with a nickname for themselves, but, apparently, they're waiting for the right time to make it public.

    DeMarvin Leal hinted at it after the win over New Mexico, "Look, got to keep it under wraps. It's not that time yet. Y'all will know when it's time."

    We're a world away from Week 3, when the Aggies were leading the the nation is passing yards allowed and didn't yield a touchdown through the air until the Week 4 loss to Arkansas.

    Those Aggies coming out of Week 3 were also No. 1 in the country in scoring defense, giving up just 5.7 points per game. No wonder Leal was excited at the proposition of debuting a new moniker.

    That was a month ago, and a lot has changed since then. We knew it would be difficult for the A&M defense to sustain those numbers.

    As the Aggies enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation in Week 9 with a bye, the yet unnamed defensive now unit ranks fifth in the SEC in yards allowed with 329, is tied for first in the SEC with 24 sacks, fourth in the SEC with 9 interceptions, and second in the SEC in points per game allowed at 16.1.

    Yes, this A&M defense is absolutely special. It's a major reason the Aggies are 6-2 with a struggling offense, and a huge reason why the program enjoyed an 11-game winning streak going into last year before losing to Arkansas this season. That's the longest for A&M since the original Wrecking Crew helped the Aggies to a 12-game streak in 1992.

    Senior defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. is a defensive leader who has emerged as a star. O'Neal has set the tone this season with 33 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. One of those interceptions went 85 yards for his first touchdown. It was the longest interception return for the Aggies since 1992 and the eighth longest in program history.

    Whatever the name is for this Aggies defense, the guys who carry the tradition are Leal, O'Neal, Aaron Hansford, Antonio Johnson, Demani Richardson, Andre White, Jr., Edgerrin Cooper, Tyreek Chappell, Jayden Peevy, Michael Clemons and Tyree Johnson.

    Defensive coordinator Mike Elko has put together a defensive scheme that matches the abilities of his players and each of those players has developed under his tutelage.

    Now, if they only had a name ...

