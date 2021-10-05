Former Aggies TE Making Waves In Washington

A former A&M tight end is starting to contribute offensively in Washington

The Texas A&M football program is one that is always seeking out premier players. Sometimes those players make it to the 'next level' and continue their football careers in the NFL, the top of the football career mountain.

There are currently 34 former Aggies either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year, and one who had a productive week on the offensive side of the ball was former tight end (2013-2016) Ricky Seals-Jones.

Seals-Jones caught two passes on four targets for 19 yards for Washington in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons to go along with a touchdown pass in Week 2's win over the New York Giants.

Let's take a look to see how some Aggies played during Week 4 of the NFL season:

Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded half a sack and five combined tackles in the win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

LB Von Miller - The long-time Denver Broncos' standout recorded half a sack and five combined tackles in the 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

QB Ryan Tannehill - The No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 30-of-49 passes for 298 yards, and one touchdown in Tennessee's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' wideout caught one pass on one target for five yards in the Cardinals' 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay's top wideout recorded seven catches on 12 targets for 75 yards in the Buccaneers 19-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker was ruled out for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing two practices during the week due to personal reasons.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 4 34-30 loss to Washington.

P Braden Mann - Will be out at least until Week 7 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh after suffering a knee sprain in Week 1.

S Donovan Wilson - Has missed action for the Cowboys since Week 2 due to a groin injury.

DL Kingsley Keke - The Packers defensive lineman contributed one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle in Green Bay's 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

S Armani Watts - Watts has been placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list and did not see any action against the Eagles on Sunday.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback saw action on 85 percent of the defensive plays and contributed one tackle in the 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The 2021 fourth-round pick played all offensive snaps in the 27-17 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

OL Erik McCoy - The second-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was out after a calf injury suffered in Week 1.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action and contributed on 60 percent of special teams plays for the New York Giants in the 27-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

LB Buddy Johnson - Did not record a stat in the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

