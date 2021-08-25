A&M Commit To Appear On National TV

We're still a little over a week away from seeing A&M open the season, but this weekend we can get a glimpse of a future Aggie on television

All Aggies eyes will be on the Cypress Bridgeland High School football team this Saturday, August 28 as they kick off their 2021 season in a non-district matchup against Klein Cane High School at Klein Memorial Stadium. Why?

Starting at quarterback for Cypress is A&M football commit Conner Weigman, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Weigman has had a great offseason that saw him move up the prospect rankings list. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound quarterback earned high marks at the Elite 11 Finals out in California.

Bridgeland enters its fourth-ever varsity season, coming off a year that saw them go undefeated in 2020 before being ousted in the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Weigman's junior season a year ago saw him throw for 3,812 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 581 yards and nine touchdowns. His season was so impressive the Aggies made him an offer in January and he accepted just two weeks later.

Weigman has plans to enroll early at A&M as he plans to arrive this coming January. He had garnered some interest as a possible MLB draft pick but chose instead to forego the baseball draft and commit 100-percent to the Aggies while playing both sports in college.

