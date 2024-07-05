Texas A&M Freshman Pitcher Kaiden Wilson Announces Return From Transfer Portal
Another domino has fallen, and it comes in the form of Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Kaiden Wilson.
After putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of Jim Schlossnagle, Wilson was seemingly on the way out. That was, of course, before Michael Earley was hired as the program's next head coach.
With player support behind Earley, names began to be taken out of the portal in favor of the Aggies. Jace LaViolette was a big one, and Ali Camarillo, Hayden Schott, Justin Lamkin and Caden Sorrell all followed to keep Texas A&M's core intact.
Wilson now joins them.
"No better place than Aggieland," the pitcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter, to announce his decision.
Last season, Wilson made 10 appearances and notched 15 strikeouts with an 0-2 record. Considering some of the stars Texas A&M had in its bullpen, it wasn't surprising to see the freshman take a smaller role, but with Earley and pitching coach Jason Kelly set to take charge, he's likely to continue to develop and get more time next season.
As far as Earley is concerned, Wilson will play just as big of a part in the vision for Aggie baseball as anyone else — especially with his support.
"The player support publicly means everything to me," Earley said. "They know that I love them. I care about them way more than the baseball. I am so invested in the relationships. I’m not their friend, but I’m friends with them when they're done.
"I was never going to pry and push my way in, but the players opened the door for me. I ran through it."