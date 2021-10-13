A&M Lineman Named Lombardi Semifinalist

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award. The Rotary Lombardi Award and Rotary Club of Houston made the announcement on Wednesday, adding to the individual awards by Aggies players.

Green has been an anchor on the offensive line all season, playing all positions on the line at a high level. The position group has been plagued by injuries all season which further complicated the fact that most starters from last season have moved on due to graduation.

Green has consistently received praise from coach Jimbo Fisher for his play and willingness to play positions all across the line.

Since he arrived in College Station from Humble, Texas, Green has started every game for A&M and earned All-America honors from the FWAA, Sporting News, AFCA, and Walter Camp following the 2020 season. As a junior, Green was named a semifinalist for the Outland trophy and anchored a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

The Lombardi Award is given by the Rotary Club of Houston each year to the college football player who "best embodies the values and spirit of the legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi." From 1970 until 2016 the award was open to only "down lineman either on offense or defense or a linebacker who lines up no further than five yards deep from the ball."

Beginning in the 2017 season, the award was opened up to all player positions. "When the award first started it was solely to recognize positions that Vince Lombardi played and later included linebackers and tight ends," award spokeswoman RoShelle Salinas said. "We're expanding it this year (2017) to continue that growth of the award to now include all player positions."

2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalists Will Anderson, Alabama James Empey, BYU Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Christian Harris, Alabama Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Jermaine Johnson, Florida State Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Thayer Munford, Ohio State PJ Mustipher, Ohio State Evan Neal, Alabama Mike Rose, Iowa State

The second round of voting will commence on Oct. 15 and the nominees will be revealed on Nov. 9 at a special press conference in Houston, Texas at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies next face the Missouri Tigers in an SEC matchup in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

