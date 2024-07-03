All Aggies

Texas A&M Lands Second Commitment of 2026 Class in 3-Star CB Ryan Gilbert

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed their second commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Matt Galatzan

It appears that there is no slowing down the Texas A&M Aggies on the recruiting trail, regardless of the class.

Just last week, on top of their multiple 2025 commitments, the Aggies also landed their first pledge of the 2026 class, in three-star Horn (Mesquite, TX) cornerback Markel Ford.

Now, they have also landed his former high school teammate.

Per an announcement from his personal X account, three-star North Forney (Forney, TX) cornerback Ryan Gilbert committed to Mike Elko and the Aggies, picking Texas A&M over SMU, OKlahoma and TCU.

"Let’s do it Aggieland!" Gilbert said in his post.

Gilbert made his decision coming off of a visit to College Station in early June.

As a sophomore with Horn and alongside Ford, Gilbert earned his way to second-team All-District honors, making 11 takcles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Gilbert then began to see a lot of attention on the trail, receiving offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklhoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Utah and Wisconsin among many others.

He then made the move to North Forney, where he is expected to be a big part of his new team's defense.

Currently, Gilbert is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.com, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 24 corner in the country and No. 41 player in Texas. 247Sports ranked Gilbert as the No. 26 corner in the class and the No. 44 player in the state.

