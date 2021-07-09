Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns: A Rivalry Renewed?

For a long time, to a lot of people, the Friday after Thanksgiving meant one thing: Aggies and Longhorns.

For a long time, Texas A&M vs. Texas was one of the best rivalries in college football. The first meeting was in 1894, and the rivalry was played every year between 1915 and 2011. Regardless of whether or not you were a fan of either side, college football rivalries can transcend fandom. And this was one of those games.

This was more or less a lopsided rivalry, with the Longhorns dominating by a pretty wide margin (Texas currently leads the series 76–37–5). But as the end of the Aggies' time in the Big 12 approached, the record was closer. In the six meetings prior to Texas A&M's departure for the SEC, each program split the series with three wins apiece.

It's now been almost a full decade since the two programs matched up. And each passing season it seems more and more likely that this game will happen again.

Although not meeting on the field, these two football programs have still been rivals on the recruiting trail.

Is there a lack of interest in these two teams playing again at some point? When he was asked about the rivalry last season, A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said it wasn't a priority at that time.

But Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher did show some interest in a future matchup between the Aggies and Longhorns when he was asked about it on a radio show recently.

Fisher said he'd have an interest in renewing the rivalry "if it's what's best for Texas A&M."

Fisher also stated that although he'd love to see Texas on the schedule soon, certain things are out of his control. The fact of the matter is since it's been so long since the rivalry was shut down, it might take a while to get it going again.

If we take things back to the old Southwest Conference days, A&M had other rivals. But none like the annual Aggies vs Longhorns game.

That said, there's not a clear rival for the Aggies in the SEC right now. The annual matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is close, however, given their previous southwest conference tires.

Both Texas A&M and Texas are on similar trajectories right now, with the Aggies currently being clearly the better team on paper. Texas may have dominated the rivalry before, but it would be interesting to see how they matched up the last 10 years or so.

They are not on each other's schedule anytime soon as of now, so, unfortunately, we'll have to wait for this classic matchup to return.

