September 10, 2021
Locked On Aggies: Keys To Victory Against Colorado

For Texas A&M to win, they must make sure to limit the turnovers
Colorado might not be ranked, but don't think that Texas A&M should be treading lightly over the matchup. After all, Pac-12 football still is a Power 5 conference. 

The No. 5 Aggies head to Denver to face off against the Buffaloes at Empower Field. Sure, the game might be played in a NFL stadium, but this game also comes with implications. Perhaps the biggest is securing a marquee win for the College Football Playoff rankings.

Colorado was able to pick up a 35-7 victory over FSC Northern Colorado last week. Brendon Lewis was limited as a passer, throwing for just 105 yards and a touchdown, but he added another 45 yards with his legs. The run game as a whole impressed, with five players tallying more than 30 yards on the afternoon. 

READ MORE: Aggies Men's Basketball Playing Old Rival in Houston

This could be concerning for the Aggies, who enter the week off a 41-10 victory over Kent State. The top run defense in the SEC of 2020 allowed the Golden Flashes to rush for over 200 yards on evening. 

Last season, only Arkansas hit the 200 yard marker on the ground against the 12th Man front seven. Once again, the Aggies will be without sophomore nose tackle McKinnely Jackson, leaving sophomore Isaiah Raikes and true freshman Shemar Turner to carry the load. 

Freshman QB Haynes King must work on lowering his turnovers. Against Kent State, he threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions, one of which was in the red zone. 

Against a MAC team, those usually won't hurt. Against a Pac-12 defense, they might. And for A&M to be a CFP contender, the offense must be more well-versed. 

READ MORE: A&M Women's Basketball Lands Elite Verbal Commitment 

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the keys to victory for A&M up in the Mile High City. 

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.  

