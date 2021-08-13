Locked On Aggies: Takeaways From Texas A&M's Practice

On this episode, let's take a look at what happened at Texas A&M's first padded practice

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M returned to the practice field for the first time in pad since the spring. Jimbo Fisher's squad has the opportunity to set records in the SEC, but it starts first in practice.

After a 9-1 finish in conference play during 2020, the pressure is on A&M to build off the success. This is a team that could handle going toe to toe with the likes of Alabama and potentially even Georgia. After that, it's the end goal for every team.

There were several surprises found at practice Thursday afternoon. Fisher is naturally keeping the quarterback battle under wraps. However, several young names could be on the rise and should be in for a breakout season.

Keep a close eye on the run game as well. A&M's bread and butter have been relying on Ainias Smith, Isaiah Spiller, and breakout Orange Bowl star Devon Achane. Maybe one of those names is used in a different way?

On the same token, there's a first-year player who could be in for a massive role come midseason, and it's scary to think he'll be added to the roster.

Are there holes on offense? Is the defense ready to live up to expectations? What should fans make of the QB battle and heck, even the special teams entering this fall?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast providing insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the biggest takeaways and highlight moments from practice on Thursday afternoon.

