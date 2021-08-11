Jalen Wydermyer Talks Knives, TD Dances, QBs, and the Aggies’ 2021 Offense

The Aggies defense is admittedly the strong side of the ball. But don’t sleep on the offense. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer was a third-down security blanket for then-quarterback Kellen Mond.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

Mond is now gone, playing in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, and now Wydermyer must gel with if not one, maybe two new quarterbacks in Aggieland.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

Wydermyer spoke to the media at Aggies Media Day over the weekend, and he gave his thoughts on his off-season knife accident, his two new quarterbacks, his fellow tight ends, and Alabama.

Baylor Cupp may very well have an impact on the A&M offense this season, and Wydermyer spoke about how the two paired together in various offensive sets might create matchup problems for opposing SEC defenses, “Some of the safeties are too small, and some of the linebackers are too slow. Me and Baylor, with that vertical threat on both sides of the line will create mismatches.”

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Coaches Poll

And regarding the offense in general and its improvement in 2021, Wydermyer stated,

“It all starts in practice. The line is coming along really well and the quarterbacks are coming along well too. As long as we keep progressing, I feel like we can be better.”

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support, and Gig ‘Em Aggies!

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here