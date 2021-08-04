Locked On Aggies: Where Would Texas A&M Rank If Texas And OU Were Already In The SEC?

On today's episode, let's look at the SEC in 2021 if Texas and Oklahoma were in the mix?

It's always easy to look ahead at the future even when the present is right in front of you. Most fans of the Southeastern Conference have turned their attention in that direction.

Texas and Oklahoma still or at least another year away from joining the SEC. By all reports, they could be in the conference by early 2022, but more than likely they will arrive in 2023.

Could this mean that the SEC will feature five or six playoff teams in the expanded College Football Playoff? As of now, it would not be far-fetched.

Should the playoffs have expanded last season to 12 teams, four would have come from the SEC. Alabama, who hoisted the national title, still would have received the top seed. Texas A&M, who finished No. 5 in the polls that year, would have been the highest seed without a bye.

Both Georgia and Florida also would've been in the conversation after receiving bids to New Year's Six bowl games. And yes, should the Sooners have been in the SEC last year, they too would have represented the conference.

Talent in the SEC has grown even more since A&M's arrival in 2012. North Texas and Oklahoma usually finish top 10 in recruiting. Both were ranked that high in 2021's class and have a shot to be higher in 2022.

With all that in mind, where would the Aggies rank if the SEC was already 16 teams? What about Texas and OU? Would they be higher or lower than the 12th Man?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down his rankings for every team in the conference heading into a "16-team" 2021 season.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

