Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Named To 2021 Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

The sophomore playmaker will be a contender for the top overall player in college football next season

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to field one of the most talented teams in school history in 2021, led by Jimbo Fisher and a host of skilled players are both sides of the ball.

While the defense may get the headlines early on for the Aggies, the offense will likely be turning some heads too.

At the forefront of that offense, is Aggies' sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller, who has exploded onto the scene as one of the top playmakers in all of college football over the last two seasons.

On Monday, Spiller received some much-deserved recognition for his production in College Station, when was named to the 85th Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore was dominant for the Aggies, rushing for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries, and averaging 5.5 yards per carry in just 10 games.

Spiller also added 20 catches for 193 yards, displaying his versatility out of the backfield.

As a result of such a productive season, Spiller was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist and was named to the 2020 All-SEC First Team Offense for his efforts.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the best player in college football since the 1937 season and is named in honor of former star football player and renowned sportswriter, Robert "Tiny" Maxwell.



Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled on November 22.

The winners of the award will be revealed at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, with the formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 11.

