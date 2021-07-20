Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingPodcast
Search
Publish date:

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Named To 2021 Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

The sophomore playmaker will be a contender for the top overall player in college football next season
Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to field one of the most talented teams in school history in 2021, led by Jimbo Fisher and a host of skilled players are both sides of the ball. 

While the defense may get the headlines early on for the Aggies, the offense will likely be turning some heads too.

At the forefront of that offense, is Aggies' sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller, who has exploded onto the scene as one of the top playmakers in all of college football over the last two seasons. 

On Monday, Spiller received some much-deserved recognition for his production in College Station, when was named to the 85th Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher A Top Five Head Coach?

In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore was dominant for the Aggies, rushing for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries, and averaging 5.5 yards per carry in just 10 games.

Spiller also added 20 catches for 193 yards, displaying his versatility out of the backfield. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15334489
Play
News

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Named To 2021 Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

The sophomore playmaker will be a contender for the top overall player in college football next season

USATSI_13543210
Play
Podcast

Locked On Aggies: Which Underrated Aggies Are Set For A Big Year On Offense?

On today's episode, we look at the six Aggies who could be in for a treat as key role players in 2021

DeMarvin Leal
Play
News

Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal Named To 2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

The junior edge rusher will be a contender for the top defensive player in college football next season

As a result of such a productive season, Spiller was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist and was named to the 2020 All-SEC First Team Offense for his efforts. 

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Boast A Top-10 Defense? 'Experts' Say Yes

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the best player in college football since the 1937 season and is named in honor of former star football player and renowned sportswriter, Robert "Tiny" Maxwell. 

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled on November 22. 

The winners of the award will be revealed at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, with the formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 11.

CONTINUE READING: Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15334489
News

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Named To 2021 Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

USATSI_13543210
Podcast

Locked On Aggies: Which Underrated Aggies Are Set For A Big Year On Offense?

DeMarvin Leal
News

Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal Named To 2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

E3zfTjfWEAEI0cO
Recruiting

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggies Running Back Target TreVonte Citizen Announces College Decision

USATSI_15423409
Football

Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

USATSI_13733294
Football

Is The Current Four-Team College Football Playoff Unfair To Some Leagues? A&M's Jimbo Fisher Says Yes

USATSI_13607508
News

How Good Can Texas A&M's Defense Really Be In 2021? Here is What The 'Experts' Think

20201128_FB_GAME_LSU_CRB_0453
News

Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft