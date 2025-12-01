Texas A&M Softball Reveals 2026 Schedule
After a 48-11 record last season, Texas A&M releases its 2026 softball schedule, featuring a plethora of games at Davis Diamond in front of the 12th Man. The Aggies had a rough end to the season last year as they fell in the Regional round of the NCAA tournament after being named the overall No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.
Despite what happened in the past, the Aggies are now under year four of coach Trisha Ford, who has completely turned the program around for A&M. In her three seasons so far, she holds a 127-47 record with the ball club, as she goes into her fourth season as the head coach of Texas A&M softball.
The Aggies have released their 2026 softball schedule that features over 30 games at Davis Diamond that will be played in front of an eager 12th Man. The Aggies will begin their season in early February ready to start their work to make the postseason once again.
Breaking Down The Schedule
Aggie Classic
Texas A&M starts off its season by hosting the Aggie Classic, which consists of five teams, including Abilene Christian, Providence, Texas Tech and Bryant. The Aggie Classic kicks off on February 5 and plays through the 8th.
Last season, the Aggies went 6-0 at the Aggie Classic, which showcased wins over Utah State, Purdue, Baylor, ACU and Villanova. The Classic showcased a ranked game against Baylor, where the Aggies came out on top 10-7.
Clearwater Invitational
The Aggies will then head to Florida for the Clearwater Invitational, where they are set to face Oklahoma State, Duke, NC State, James Madison and Northwestern. The Aggies will face Oklahoma State for the second year in a row, yet this time they search for a win after going down 6-5 last season in a close call.
Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
The Aggies will face many top programs in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic as they face Oregon, Duke, UC San Diego, Nebraska, LMU and UCLA. This will be the second time that A&M faces Duke this season.
Texas A&M Invitational
A&M will then come back to College Station to host the Texas A&M Invitational, which features matchups against Houston, Kennesaw State, Louisiana and Saint Mary's.
San Marcos Showdown
The last games before the Aggies start Southeastern Conference play is the San Marcos Showdown, where the Aggies will face many Texas teams. The San Marcos Showdown will feature Tarleton State, Saint Francis and Texas State.
SEC Slate
The Aggies will then begin their SEC slate in the middle of March with a road trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU, a team which the Aggies swept last season at home. They will then host their first conference games against Kentucky, a team the Aggies did not face last season.
The remaining home games for A&M consists of Georgia, Mississippi State and Oklahoma, while the Aggies will hit the road and face Texas, Ole Miss and South Carolina, before the SEC tournament that falls May 5-9.