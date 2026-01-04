Texas A&M in Contention for One of the Portal’s Top Offensive Linemen

The transfer portal rollercoaster continues, and Texas A&M once again finds itself right in the middle of the chaos as Mike Elko and his staff work to reload the roster with proven experience.

According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, one of the latest names to surface around the Aggies is Tyree Adams, an offensive tackle transfer from LSU who is quickly drawing national attention.

Spiegelman also reports that Adams has a visit locked in with Kentucky, while Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Oregon are all showing heavy interest as his recruitment heats up.

Who Is Tyree Adams?

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit from the 2023 cycle, Adams spent three seasons at LSU, where he developed into a cornerstone of the Tigers’ offensive line.

He served as the full-time left tackle before an ankle injury ended his regular season in November, but returned to play his final game with the Bayou Bengals during their bowl appearance.

Adams currently ranks as the 10th-best offensive tackle in the transfer portal according to both 247Sports and On3, making him one of the most sought-after linemen available.

With Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams no longer in the program, the addition of a veteran tackle like Adams would fill a glaring need and immediately stabilize the offensive front.

Texas A&M Action in the Portal

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

UTSA tight end transfer Houston Thomas became the first addition for the Aggies in this portal cycle, but A&M remains firmly in the mix for a wide range of talent across multiple positions, including:

Wendell Gregory, EDGE – Oklahoma State

Jayden Woods, EDGE – Florida

Jonathan Maldonado, EDGE – Nevada

Brandon Davis-Swain, DL – Colorado

Stephylan Green, DL – Clemson

Xavier Gilliam, DL – Penn State

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL – Jacksonville State

Jalen Thompson, DE – Michigan State

Ray Coney, LB – Tulsa

Tawfiq Byard, S – Colorado

Edwin Joseph, S – Florida State

Coen Echols, OL – LSU

Richie Anderson, TE – Fresno State

Adam Mohammed, RB – Washington

Malcom Simmons, WR - Auburn

Eugen Wilson, WR – Florida

Cam Coleman, WR – Auburn

Aggies Departing

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Outgoing Transfers

Miles O’Neill, QB

Theo Melin Ohrstrom, TE

Izaiah Williams, WR

Rylan Kennedy, EDGE

Solomon Williams, EDGE

Tristan Jernigan, LB

Cobey Sellers, CB

Jayvon Thomas, CB

Bryce Anderson, S

Jordan Pride, S

Out of Eligibility

Jacob Zeno, QB

Dametrious Crownover, OL

Koli Faa’iu, OL

Reuben Fatheree, OL

Trey Zuhn, OL

Amari Daniels, RB

Nate Boerkircher, TE

Tyler Onyedim, DT

Albert Regis, DT

Dayon Hayes, DE

Jared Kerr, S

Randy Bond, PK

Jared Zirkel, PK

NFL Declarations

KC Concepcion, WR

Cashius Howell, EDGE

Will Lee III, CB

Scooby Williams, LB

Tyreek Chappell, CB

Amari Niblack, TE

EJ Smith, RB

Armaj Reed-Adams, OL

LeVeon Moss, RB