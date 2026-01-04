Texas A&M in Contention for One of the Portal’s Top Offensive Linemen
The transfer portal rollercoaster continues, and Texas A&M once again finds itself right in the middle of the chaos as Mike Elko and his staff work to reload the roster with proven experience.
According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, one of the latest names to surface around the Aggies is Tyree Adams, an offensive tackle transfer from LSU who is quickly drawing national attention.
Spiegelman also reports that Adams has a visit locked in with Kentucky, while Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Oregon are all showing heavy interest as his recruitment heats up.
Who Is Tyree Adams?
A former four-star recruit from the 2023 cycle, Adams spent three seasons at LSU, where he developed into a cornerstone of the Tigers’ offensive line.
He served as the full-time left tackle before an ankle injury ended his regular season in November, but returned to play his final game with the Bayou Bengals during their bowl appearance.
Adams currently ranks as the 10th-best offensive tackle in the transfer portal according to both 247Sports and On3, making him one of the most sought-after linemen available.
With Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams no longer in the program, the addition of a veteran tackle like Adams would fill a glaring need and immediately stabilize the offensive front.
Texas A&M Action in the Portal
UTSA tight end transfer Houston Thomas became the first addition for the Aggies in this portal cycle, but A&M remains firmly in the mix for a wide range of talent across multiple positions, including:
Wendell Gregory, EDGE – Oklahoma State
Jayden Woods, EDGE – Florida
Jonathan Maldonado, EDGE – Nevada
Brandon Davis-Swain, DL – Colorado
Stephylan Green, DL – Clemson
Xavier Gilliam, DL – Penn State
Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL – Jacksonville State
Jalen Thompson, DE – Michigan State
Ray Coney, LB – Tulsa
Tawfiq Byard, S – Colorado
Edwin Joseph, S – Florida State
Coen Echols, OL – LSU
Richie Anderson, TE – Fresno State
Adam Mohammed, RB – Washington
Malcom Simmons, WR - Auburn
Eugen Wilson, WR – Florida
Cam Coleman, WR – Auburn
Aggies Departing
Outgoing Transfers
Miles O’Neill, QB
Theo Melin Ohrstrom, TE
Izaiah Williams, WR
Rylan Kennedy, EDGE
Solomon Williams, EDGE
Tristan Jernigan, LB
Cobey Sellers, CB
Jayvon Thomas, CB
Bryce Anderson, S
Jordan Pride, S
Out of Eligibility
Jacob Zeno, QB
Dametrious Crownover, OL
Koli Faa’iu, OL
Reuben Fatheree, OL
Trey Zuhn, OL
Amari Daniels, RB
Nate Boerkircher, TE
Tyler Onyedim, DT
Albert Regis, DT
Dayon Hayes, DE
Jared Kerr, S
Randy Bond, PK
Jared Zirkel, PK
NFL Declarations
KC Concepcion, WR
Cashius Howell, EDGE
Will Lee III, CB
Scooby Williams, LB
Tyreek Chappell, CB
Amari Niblack, TE
EJ Smith, RB
Armaj Reed-Adams, OL
LeVeon Moss, RB
Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.