Texas A&M vs. McNeese Week 2 Preview: Game Predictions
The 2024 season is almost upon us, and the Texas A&M Aggies are set for a CFP title run.
With a fresh coaching staff across the board, and the return of former defensive coordinator, now head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are looking to go where they've never gone before: the College Football Playoffs.
They have quite the season ahead of them.
From the season opener against Notre Dame all the way to the finale against the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M is in for quite a ride this season.
In week 2, however, A&M gets what some people could call a break.
The Aggies host the McNeese State Cowboys, who went a winless 0-10 in 2023, enough for last place in the Southland Conference.
However, this is a new season, and the game still has to be played. With that, McNeese still has a chance to shock the 12th Man come September 7 in Kyle Field.
Can A&M cruise to the win, or will McNeese pull off their biggest upset ever? Here is what our staff has to say about the game:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
The Aggies will get a nice reprieve when they get McNeese State at Kyle Field after their battle with the Fighting Irish. Aggies win big over the Cowboys.
Texas A&M 51
McNeese State 20
Matt Guzman, Columnist
The Texas A&M Aggies, in a perfect world, will be entering their second straight home game with a perfect record and a lot more confidence than they began the season with. Anything can happen in college football — just ask the fans who challenged the existence of Appalachian State — but more than likely, Week 2 will be a one-sided affair in favor of the home team.
Texas A&M will flaunt its offensive weapons and put its best defense in the field in what I’m calling a home rout.
Texas A&M 56
McNeese State 10
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
I expect Texas A&M to go through a war with Notre Dame in the season opener. The first test to let us see just how prepared A&M is for the season. No matter how much they go through against the Irish, I do not believe that McNeese will pose as much of a threat to this high-octane Aggie team.
The "Wrecking Crew" defense is going to show up and show out, and the offense will just be the cherry on top. Give me the Ags by a country mile.
Texas A&M 52
McNeese 7