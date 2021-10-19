A&M Opponent Preview: South Carolina

The No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) football team is in the middle of a modest two-game winning streak after knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field and then going to Columbia, Missouri to win handily over the Tigers on Saturday. Next up for the Aggies is the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC), who comes to Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.

With a new head coach comes a renewed hope, and the arrival of energetic and passionate Shane Beamer did more for the fan base in three months than the business-like and stodgy Will Muschamp did in five seasons.

But positive change doesn't happen overnight, and just like the Aggies, the Gamecocks are dealing with some struggles due to inexperience and graduation.

The Gamecocks return just 13 total starters from both sides of the ball from a season ago, and while the excitement is returning in Columbia, the roster lacks stars.

South Carolina

2021 Record: 4-3 (1-3 SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Beamer is in his first season as the South Carolina program head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 6

The South Carolina offense ranks 109th in the nation scoring 21.91 points per game.

Starters on Offense:

QB: Luke Doty (Soph)

RB: ZaQuandre White (RS Sr)

WR1: Jalen Brooks (Sr)

WR2: Dakereon Joyner (RS Jr)

WR3: Josh Vann (Sr)

TE: Nick Muse (RS Sr)

LT: Jazston Turnetine (Sr)

LG: Vershon Lee (Soph)

C: Eric Douglas (Sr)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (RS Jr)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Sr)

Returning starters on Defense: 7

The Gamecocks' defense is much improved from last season when it ranked 105th nationally allowing 36.0 points per game. In 2021 the South Carolina defense is 45th nationally allowing 21.7 points per game.

Starters on Defense:

DE: Aaron Sterling (RS Sr)

DT: Zacch Pickens (Jr)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Sr)

BUCK: Kingsley Enagbare (Sr)

LB: Damani Staley (RS Sr)

LB: Brad Johnson (RS Sr)

CB: Cam Smith (RS Soph)

CB: Darius Rush (RS Jr)

S: R.J. Roderick (Sr)

NB: David Spaulding (RS Soph)

