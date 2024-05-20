Texas A&M Women's Tennis Claims 1st-Ever National Title
When Texas A&M Aggies sophomore Nicole Khirin scored the winning shot against the Georgia Bulldogs to solidify her team's national title victory, she was met with a dogpile.
After the team match started outside, the Bulldogs got out to a quick start to take a match advantage, but with inclement weather at play, all players were moved indoors to continue the race for the title.
That's when the Aggies took control.
Even with the pressure as high as it was, Texas A&M remained composed, just as it had all season despite facing some early setbacks, even beginning the year 5-5. Coach Mark Weaver testified to that.
"There's a lot at stake out there and it's a lot more than just playing tennis," he said just after the Aggies had beat the Tennessee Volunteers to advance to the title series. "It's about handling the nerves, knowing you're going to the championship match if you can get across the finish line."
"We've played so many big matches this year and it's really helped prepare us for a match like this," he added. "I couldn't be prouder of this group. ... I've known all year that if we can get clicking at the right time that this is right where we're supposed to be."
Simply put, the Aggies were. They secured a 4-1 victory over Georgia to complete an upset and secure their first-ever program title victory. They become the fifth SEC winner since 2010, joining Florida and Vanderbilt at the top. Safe to say, it was a big moment for Weaver and his team.
"(It was) the most exciting night of my 25-year coaching career," Weaver said. "It was just an electric atmosphere. ... Everything just went our way."
Now, the individual NCAA Tournament is set to begin Monday with Mary Stoiana, Mia Kupres and Khirin competing for themselves, though they'll also be doing Weaver and the rest of their teammates proud. They are champions, after all.
"I truly believed we were going to win," Weaver said, careful to not sound arrogant. "I believed it. Our girls believed it. I just felt like it was going to happen."