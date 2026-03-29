Is Bucky McMillan's Extension The Right Call?

In his debut season with Texas A&M basketball, head coach Bucky McMillan has started off his tenure as the shot-caller of the program with a splash of success, not only making it to the NCAA Tournament, but taking home a first-round victory over Saint Mary's before falling in the Round of 32.

While the feat itself warrants all sorts of praise, the circumstances McMillan dealt with in his first year in the Southeastern Conference were astonishing, from a virtually nonexistent roster and the lack of a coaching staff, the former Samford boss put together everything last minute and made his way to the Big Dance.

While fans were surely happy and surprised with the 2025-2026 season's outcome, the A&M brass was equally impressed, electing to sign McMillan to a long-term extension into the early 2030s. But is this decision too rash or exactly what the future of Aggie hoops needs?

Pay-ving the way for the future

Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State athletic director, right, talks with Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan during a Texas A&M practice for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When McMillan first came to A&M, his situation was a dire one, and without a proper sample size to take a peek into his system, donors and brass alike were unsure if their investment and NIL packages would be going to a program that could have success in the SEC, but boy has it ever.

The Aggies were picked to finish 13th in the conference but finished tied for fourth, and their ragtag roster ended up filling the needs of McMillan' debut season and have set a precedent for the future of the program.

Paying McMillan to stay and continue to build the future of A&M hoops is a worthwhile investment, as the Aggies finished in top-15 in points per game as well as points off the bench, which is critical for attracting recruits and transfers as they know they will have at least a part in the offensive action.

With the last picks out of the transfer portal thanks to the timeline of McMillan's hiring, the Maroon and White still managed to establish a synergy between the roster, and having established himself already, there is now opportunity for McMillan to put together his next season with first dips on transfers.

Ultimately, extending McMillan guarentees a foundation for a program that has now made it to the NCAA Tournament four years in a row, and will hungry to extend that streak with favorable odds. Keeping wandering eyes off of an up-and-coming coach is also essential to long-term success, and the Aggies might have just made a slam-dunk financial move.

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