The AUSL Championship Will Be Coming To Davis Diamond In July

Softball’s greatest show.

Come July, Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, will be the host of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League championship that will feature two of the sport’s most premier teams in the entire league.

The championship games are scheduled for July 23, running through July 27. Davis Diamond is the home of the Texas A&M softball program, which will turn its home into the place to be in mid-summer.

Times are still to be determined, but the game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC, marking the first professional softball game on network television.

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Don't miss out on Pro Softball in Aggieland!



Tickets on sale now 🎟️ https://t.co/GRSk39nrZL https://t.co/76swiHFbhd — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) April 17, 2026

There are currently six teams that are playing in the AUSL. Last season, only four teams were playing in the league before expansion. Those six clubs include the Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Texas Volts, and Utah Talons. It marked the first time that every team was city-based.

The management structure is that there are general managers for each team who work alongside the head coaches. There are 25 games played in the league, all of which include an All-Star Cup and, of course, the championship series.

There is a play-in game between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, with the winner earning a ticket to face the No. 1 seed.

Now that things have panned out so that Davis Diamond is the shot, it gives the 12th Man and fans across the community a chance to check out the players they have watched over the last several seasons on the biggest stage.

It might be possible to see a couple of Aggies take the field if the right teams line up to play each other. As it stands, Tori Vidales is an infielder for the Cascade, and the “lefty” Emiley Kennedy plays for the Bandits.

Vidales was known to be a star for the Maroon and White after setting the school record for the most runs scored and RBIs while also sitting second on the list in home runs. Her 198 runs scored, 219 RBIs, and 65 home runs have gone down in the history books as one of the best to wear the jersey.

Kennedy added All-American Honors in 2024 to her resume, along with All-SEC accolades in 2025. She is now in her second year in the league after being drafted seventh overall.

Another familiar name that many A&M fans might recognize who could possibly make a trip to Aggieland is Jami Lobpries, who earned three Big 12 Championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances, and back-to-back trips to the Women’s College World Series.

Lots on tap ahead for the City of College Station and the athletics program, which are thrilled to welcome the AUSL.