Aggies Fined $100K For Fans Storming Field

The SEC announced on Monday that Texas A&M has been fined $100,000 after the 12th Man stormed the field following the Aggies victory over then-No. 1 Alabama Saturday night. It was the program's second offense of the league's "access to competition area" policy.

The Aggies were last fined for the violation following its win over LSU in 2018. The money collected from the fine will be deposited into the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund.

The policy states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly-credentialed individuals at all times."

Was it worth it? Any Aggies fan will say yes. Storming the field by football fans has become somewhat cliche recently, as evidenced by another game on Saturday when No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 4 Penn State when the fans were criticized heavily for pouring onto the field after beating a lower-ranked team.

But this was different. Not only was Alabama a heavy favorite on Saturday night, but it was also the No. 1 ranked team riding a 19-game winning streak, and employs a head coach who was 24-0 (now 24-1) all-time against former assistants.

A&M was in the midst of a two-game losing streak to SEC opponents, while Alabama touted a 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

The last time Texas A&M beat a No. 1 ranked team was in 2012, the program's first season in the SEC, and that team was also Alabama.

Quarterback Johnny "Football" Manziel helped the No. 15 Aggies to a 29-24 upset win over the No. 1 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Who was on hand on Saturday night at Kyle Field to cheer on his former team? Manziel was. And he may have had some advice for current aggies signal-caller Zach Calzada. If not, he at least brought some good vibes, which clearly helped A&M.

Was the $100,000 fine worth the win? Absolutely. Texas A&M next faces the Missouri Tigers at 11:00 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

