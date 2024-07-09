All Aggies

Aggies 4-Star Receiver Kelshaun Johnson Postpones Commitment Due to Hurricane Beryl

After initially slated to announce his college decision on Monday, Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson decided to wait until July 10 to go public due to the effects of Hurricane Beryl.

Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson poses with Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during a recruitment visit.
Some things have to take precedence over football.

As Hurricane Beryl makes its way to Texas — the effects of which are also impacting other areas across the United States — class of 2025 receiver Kelshaun Johnson decided to postpone his college commitment date from Monday to Wednesday, July 10.

“I have moved it back to Wednesday," he told On3 of the delayed announcement. "We are still working on a time.”

Johnson's top five schools include the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns, considered the two frontrunners, but also the USC Trojans, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Where he'll end up is in the air, but according to Johnson, he's already ready to make his decision.

"I have been thinking about this decision for a while," he said. "And I am ready, but I will have to wait a little longer."

As for the schools themselves, Johnson made sure to keep recruiters on their toes by complimenting the ones he's considering.

“They are great schools," Johnson said. "I like the coaches at Texas and Texas A&M, both have good offense and the coaches at Arkansas and USC are great, too."

With Mike Elko set to take the helm of the Aggies' football program and Colin Klein calling the shots on offense, Johnson would be joining a high-powered squad that — in their perfect world — would have been in contention for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.

However that turned out, they'd only hope Johnson would give them a better outlook.

But he's got to choose College Station first.

