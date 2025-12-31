Here Is Why Texas A&M Will Survive Without Mackenzie Mgbako

On Monday night, Texas A&M basketball played its last non-conference game of the season before entering SEC play.

Prairie View A&M made the road trip to Reed Arena, where coach Byron Smith’s team never had the lead in a game in which one of A&M’s best forwards was not seen warming up or making an appearance in the contest. That left coach Bucky McMillan’s team playing with a four-guard lineup.

After the game, McMillan spoke to the media about the news that came out yesterday about Mgbako injuring his foot again, and down the stretch, the team is

"It won't affect his career, but he'll be out the rest of the season,” McMillan said. “What a soldier fighting through that for this team. We're going to miss him. He makes a huge impact. We've got to step it up.”

“Right now, I think we have a confident team.”

More Familiarity

After the Aggies completed the 13 non-conference games, there is a better feeling about how each player fits in and knows their role on the team.

“Early in the season, I don’t think a lot of guys knew what they could do well to help the team,” McMillan said. “They didn’t even know half their teammates' names to know what they do well. Now, they’re figuring out what everybody can do well and where they fit in.”

When the A&M offense went into the game against Prairie View, the numbers didn't lie, proving McMillan’s comments about his team are on the money, as shooting the ball, getting the bench involved, and scoring in the paint have been happening at a high rate.

From three, the Aggies were 38.4 percent, with nine players over 30 percent from deep. From the bench, the Aggies were also very efficient, tied for the most bench points in the country, which shows how well-ordered McMillan’s team is and that the chemistry is growing.

Roster Is Better

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on prior to the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

From the first game against Northwestern State to the three losses against Oklahoma State, UCF, and SMU, this group has learned many lessons as the season has progressed.

Passing the ball was a major emphasis, as was improving on the defensive end of the floor, both of which contributed to the team's growth.

“When you think pass, you normally score,” McMillan said. “I think when we’re passing the ball well, you are going to score well, and that becomes contagious.

“We lacked some individual defense before this year started, but we’ve collectively found ways to get more stops.”

Getting stops comes with understanding the system and making the right decisions. Having forwards like Rashaun Agee, Jamie Vinson, Zach Clemence, and Federiko Federiko step up has been huge in limiting opponents' ability to attack the glass.

“Everybody’s gotten better,” McMillan said. “This team and everybody’s playing better knowing how the other players play.”

Missing the Indiana transfer takes a huge hit to the roster, which was shooting 39 percent from the field, averaging 10.4 points, and hauling in 4.9 rebounds, but there’s no doubt that McMillan will have his group ready with SEC play rolling around the corner.

“We are ready for SEC play,” McMillan said. “Can’t wait for it to be here Saturday.”