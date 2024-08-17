Aggies Coach Mike Elko: Rueben Owens Likely Out For Season, But 'Outside Chance' Remains
Two weeks remain until the Texas A&M Aggies play their first game under new coach Mike Elko against the highly ranked Notre Dame Irish, yet already the former has suffered a big blow.
Five-star running back Rueben Owens — now entering his second season with the program — injured his foot and is expected to miss a significant amount of time, which Aggies coach Mike Elko confirmed during his media availability Saturday.
“Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury," the coach began. "He will be out for an extended period of time, most likely the season. That was an unfortunate thing."
Last season, Owens was expected to be a breakout recruit, but with a plethora of other issues plaguing the Aggies under then-coach Jimbo Fisher, that proved difficult. Instead of leading the team in rushing yards, Owens essentially split reps with Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss all year.
The true freshman notched 359 rushing yards on 94 carries, going for three touchdowns in the process. As a short receiver, he also tacked on 11 receptions for over 100 yards. Meanwhile, Daniels and Moss both tallied more yards in similar amounts of carries.
His underwhelming numbers aren't indicators of his talent, however, and for the Aggies, having two other options to form a running trio wasn't a bad thing — simply unorthodox. And, after Owens' prognosis, it'll be even more helpful this season.
Though Elko remains hopeful that Owens might not be totally shut down.
"There's an outside chance that if the season extends beyond the regular season," he said. "we'll have a chance to get him back for something."
As Owens works through his injury, Moss and Daniels will need to step up. Whether it be by sharing reps and equally producing or competing for the principal position, both backs have been given a large opportunity to take on a bigger, more helpful role.
If the second-year back does miss the entire season, the hope is that one of those two options comes to fruition. If he comes back, the hope is that he can be an instant contirbutor with fresh legs to help propel the Aggies into and throughout the postsason.
Perhaps the latter is why third-year quarterback Conner Weigman — also coming off injury — is hoping that Elko's optimism isn't baseless.
"I know exactly what it feels like," Weigman said of Owens' injury. "That's my guy... To see him go down like that, I wish him a speedy recovery and can't wait for him to come back."
Owens or not, the Aggies will have to put their best foot forward if they want to have a chance at the postseason — and potentially getting Owens back — and to do that, they'll need to have a strong team chemistry.
Luckily for them, that seems to be all Elko talks about.
"It's been awesome," Weigman said of the energy surrounding fall camp and the beginning of the regular season. "The brotherhood we have built in a short period of time. .. We have done a really good job of that."