Former Aggies Golfer Earns First Pro Win

Class of 2019 and former Texas A&M men's golf All-America Chandler Phillips earned his first professional golf victory on Wednesday as the Korn Ferry Bahamas Great Exuma Classic finally wrapped up play.

Phillips was more steady and more consistent than anyone else at the par-72, 7,001-yard Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club course with a 14-under 274, and the only golfer to put together sub-70 scores all four rounds. Phillips also made up four strokes on the final day to win by two.

Phillips, from Huntsville, Texas, shot 69-68-69-68 to beat Cody Blick and Peter Knade by two strokes.

Phillips was one of the best collegiate golfers while in Aggieland, and earned PING All-America honors on three separate occasions. First Team in 2018, and Second Team in 2017 and 2019.

As a freshman at A&M, Phillips earned All-SEC Second Team and All-SEC First Team in his remaining three years.

Phillips is just starting his pro career on the Korn Ferry Tour but can earn his way up to the PGA Tour in 2024 by finishing in the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour standings at the end of the season.

Next up for Phillips is the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay beginning Jan. 22.

