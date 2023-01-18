Aggies Schedule Updated to Accommodate 2023 Shriners Classic

On Tuesday, the Texas A&M Aggies baseball program was forced to move some things around regarding their schedule. Officials from the Houston Astros released an updated schedule for this year's Shriners Children's College Classic.

Adjustments had to be made to accommodate travel issues for teams traveling to the event and affect A&M's Saturday and Sunday slate of the special event at Minute Maid Park.

The Aggies will still open play against Louisville on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m., but now A&M will play Rice in the nightcap on Saturday while the game against Texas Tech was moved from Saturday to Sunday. First-pitch for the Tech game has been moved to 7 p.m. in the event's finale.

This season will be the Aggies' 11th time overall to appear in the tournament, owning an 18-12 record in 10 previous contests.

Their best performances came in 2015 and 2019 when A&M played to 3-0 records.

In 2015 A&M beat Nebraska, Houston, and Baylor in the midst of their SEC-record 24-0 start. Then, in 2019, the Aggies beat Baylor, TCU, and Houston. The Aggies' appearance in the 2021 event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

The Aggies are hoping to improve on their already historic 2022 season that saw A&M register a 44-22 record, and win the SEC West title before making the program's seventh world series appearance.

They were recently marked as the nation's No. 5 team in D1Baseball's preseason rankings, and also appear at No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 10 by Perfect Game.

Texas A&M Schedule for Shriner's Children's College Classic Minute Maid Park, Houston, Tx Friday, March 3 vs. Louisville at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, March 4 vs. Rice at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, March 5 vs. Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here