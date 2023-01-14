Aggies Golfer Jennie Park Invited to 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur

On Friday, Texas A&M Aggies golfer Jennie Park received an invitation to play in the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur which takes place March 29-April 1.

Park will be one of 72 of the world's best amateurs to participate in the event.

"I'm so excited to be invited to the Augusta women's amateur this year," Park said. "This was one of my biggest goals starting my senior year. It took a lot of patience and hard work to get to where I am today in my golf career and this invite is one of my biggest achievements. I can't wait to go and compete with the best amateurs around the world and have an experience of a lifetime!"



The Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club will host the first 36 holes of the tournament over the first two days before the action switches to the legendary Augusta National on April 1 featuring the top 30 players who made the cut.

Park led the Aggies with a 71.60 stroke average while logging three top-10 finishes that helped launch A&M to the No. 6 spot on the Golfstat.com rankings leading into the spring.

