Future Aggies Rival and OU QB Jackson Arnold Wins National Gatorade Player of the Year

The future of The SEC seems to be in good hands.

On Thursday, incoming Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, beating out future Texas Longhorn Arch Manning, and former Texas A&M Target/incoming USC Trojans QB Malachi Nelson.

The Award recognizes high school athletes for their excellence on the field, their commitment in the classroom, and their impact in their community.

Arnold was surprised with the Award by former Dallas Cowboys star tight end, Jason Witten.

"His size and ability to throw, and what an incredible year he had, and an incredible career here at Denton Guyer," Witten told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview. "Who he is and being able to be here today to give him this honor, and what a prestigious list for him to join with Gatorade National Football Player of the year. He's got a really bright future, but I'm proud of just the person he is, how he treats the people in this community, and this unbelievable journey he's been on."

Arnold, who ranks as a consensus 5-star recruit, and as the No. 6 overall quarterback in the 2023 SI99 rankings, was the cornerstone of the Sooners' No. 6 ranked recruiting class.

He was previously named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas as well.

"I knew I had won the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, but this was a complete surprise. It means a lot," Arnold told Amaranthus. "It's the most prestigious award a high schooler can get. And just seeing my name etched next to all the other names that have won this award, it's pretty special.

This past season with Denton Guyer, Arnold led the Wildcats to a 14-1 record and a berth in the 6A-Division II semifinals, completing 231 of 336 pass attempts (69 percent) for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

He also rushed for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, making him a true dual-threat quarterback, much like former Sooners star, Jalen Hurts.

"I feel like a play almost like Jalen Hurts, in a way," Arnold said. "His ability to throw the ball and run the ball, it kind of resembles my game a little bit."

Off of the field, Arnold served as a classroom aide to a math teacher as a senior, and for the past three and a half years, he has been a member and officer in the Texas Young Men’s Service League, Lantana Chapter, which offers opportunities for mothers and sons to perform community service and philanthropic work.

Arnold maintained a 4.5 weighted GPA in the classroom before his graduation.

The future Aggies SEC rival is an early enrollee with the Sooners and will take part in spring football.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here