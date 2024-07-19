'Very Complex!' Texas A&M LB Taurean York Speaks On Mike Elko's Defensive Scheme
Mike Elko has already been improving the team mindset throughout his men in College Station.
And he's still yet to call a play.
Being one of the top defensive minds in college football, Elko is set to take the already-dominant Aggie defense to heights it's never even dreamed of reaching.
One player that has noticed a difference in the short time of Elko's hiring is sophomore linebacker Taurean York. The freshman All-American spoke about the change in scheme, and it seems that it is not for the faint of heart.
"The scheme is a lot more sophisticated," York said. "I feel like I've been telling people, my sophomore year has been harder than my freshman year just because of the level of difficulty of the defense presents itself and the amount of communication it takes to run the defense."
Playing alongside now-Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also taught York some valuable tips and tricks to use as he captains the Aggie defense.
"Play fast, play physical. Don't hesitate," York said when asked about his takeaways from Cooper. "Coop played very fast and he played with bad intentions for the offensive players for sure. Those are two big things I learned from Coop."
York also found out a lot on his own during his massive amount of field time as a true freshman, especially competing in what many consider the toughest conference in the NCAA.
"For starters, I feel like the game is never over until it's over in the SEC. I feel like it's always a dogfight no matter what the score is. You have to finish games," York said. "Just continue to make strides each and every day regardless of your situation. Be diligent in your work. Definitely know the playbook, inside and out. Know all the checks and communications, the adjustments you have to make.
"Just be ready when your opportunity is presented."
York then went on to praise the Aggie football program as a whole and how welcoming they were even after his late commitment to the university.
"Coming into the class, they welcomed me as if I was already there. I remember when me and Chase Bisontis moved into Park West on opening day, me and him just went up there to work out, I could tell he wanted it, and I wanted it as well," York said. "Guys like Chase and people who want to work hard, I can respect that a ton."
York again went into detail about Elko's scheme, and what it was like having a defensive-minded coach after playing for an offensive mind like Jimbo Fisher.
"The amount of detail that they have in the defense and the communication, like I mentioned previously ... it's a much different defense, much more sophisticated," York explained. "It's wonky in a sense, but I know it works because it's very complex."
When asked what could be expected of him in the scheme, York gave a very simple answer.
"Same old linebacker making every call."