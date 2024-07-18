'Our Mentality Switched': Texas A&M Players Open Up About Impact of Mike Elko
DALLAS - Even before the Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher, it was very evident that major changes were needed within the program.
Fortunately, it seems they found the right man for the job.
In just a few months time, new Aggies head coach Mike Elko has seemingly transformed the program for the better. Of course, that is the expectation for any new head coach coming into a program after the firing of his predecessor.
So what exactly has Elko changed? According to the players themselves, it starts with the culture.
"I would say Coach Elko's stance on accountability, making sure everybody is where they need to be," offensive lineman Trey Zuhn said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. "They're where they need to be when they need to be there. If you can't trust somebody to be in class or on time to meetings, you can't trust them on the field. So that's really something he has cracked down on and made a point of."
"We're going to be the most disciplined program and the toughest program. We're going to get to work every single day. We bust our butts, and it's going to show on the field."
As a result, the players have bought in.
And as they buy in, they are beginning to work harder for not just themselves, but for one another.
"Our mentality switched a lot from the beginning because at first, we were like, 'man, why is he doing all this?' But once we started to see the big picture behind it, our mentality switched," defensive lineman Shemar Turner said. "The work ethic... It's changed in everyone. I feel like everybody's mentality is switching over now because Elko harps being hardworking and he harps relationships and stuff like that with your teammates so much. I feel like it's made everybody work harder for each other and not only for themselves. You're not there for yourself anymore".
Elko is doing more than just changing the culture, however. He will also be bringing a wealth of experience as a defensive coordinator.
In fact, since his time at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly - and well before his time as the head coach at Duke - he has been recognized as one of the best defensive minds in the sport.
And the players have already noticed a major difference from the previous regime.
"The scheme is a lot more sophisticated," Linebacker Taurean York said. "I feel like I've been telling a lot of people, my sophomore year has been harder than my freshman year just because of the level of difficulty of the defense presents itself and the amount of communication that it takes to run the defense."
Elko's impact is felt at all levels of the defense as well.
Even when it comes down to pass coverages or one-on-one matchups in the trenches, Elko has his hands all over the defense.
And it is beginning to show.
"He is able to draw up to create certain one-on-ones and to get one-on-ones across the board," Turner said. "Sending one or two extra guys or maybe even not sending them. Twisting into a one-on-one. Something like that. Just his ability, like his defensive-minded ability to set stuff up."
Of course, we won't know the true impact Elko has made until we see the product on the field.
Fortunately, Aggie fans won't have to wait long, with the season opener against Notre Dame at Kyle just over a month away on August 31.