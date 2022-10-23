Freshman QB Conner Weigman Makes Aggies SEC Debut After Haynes King Injury

The Texas A&M Aggies may have just suffered another major loss due to injury.

Only this time, it comes at the most critical position on the field - quarterback.

During their Saturday matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Aggies quarterback Haynes King, who is filling as for the already injured starter Max Johnson, was knocked out of the game with an upper-body injury early in the fourth quarter.

Before the injury, King had been inconsistent, completing 17 of 32 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with the Aggies trailing 24-21.

King is currently questionable to return.

In replacement of King, true freshman Conner Weigman has taken over under center, making his Texas A&M and his SEC debut in the process.

Since coming into the game, Weigman has completed 3 of 4 passes for 12 yards in two drives.

Weigman was an early enrollee for the Aggies following graduation from Bridgeland High School in Cypress last December.

A two-year starter for the Bears' football program, Weigman graded out as SI99's No. 3 quarterback prospect for the 2022 season and the No. 32 overall prospect.

"He’s unbelievably intelligent and highly competitive," Fisher said of Weigman during the Early Signing Period. "He has a chip on his shoulder to compete and play, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He loves to play ball. He’s a football junkie … and he can make every throw in the book."

Now, he is getting his chance, albeit in an extremely hostile SEC environment.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter