'Putting Our Best Foot Forward': Aggies OL Trey Zuhn III Compliments New Offense
Though his specialty is defense, new Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko is sending shockwaves through his team's offense as well.
It's apparent that players are trusting him and the process with the opener against Notre Dame just over a month away, but one player that especially noticed the changes was junior offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.
Zuhn, who was recently named a captain for the Aggies, spoke on Elko's coaching and the difference he saw from last year.
"(Elko's) stance on accountability, making sure everybody is where they need to be. They're where they need to be when they need to be there," Zuhn said. "If you can't trust somebody to be in class or on time to meetings, then you can't trust them on the field. So that is really something he has cracked down on and made a point of.
"We're going to be the most disciplined program and the toughest program."
Coach Elko isn't the only person on the team that Zuhn feels connected with as the new season looms.
"I love all of the new coaching staff. They're all so detail-oriented and their playbook and their playbook is just, there's so much," Zuhn said. "There's so many ways for our playmakers to be able to make plays. I'm just happy to get it going this season."
Upon hearing that Kyle Field was named the toughest environment to play in, Zuhn had nothing but positive remarks about the 12th Man, the game day environment, and the feeling that he gets as a player on the field.
"The 12th Man, they're the best fans out there. They always come rain or shine. 110%. Walking onto that field, it never gets old," Zuhn said. "I remember the first time walking on there as a freshman. It's still the same feeling walking on there as a junior or senior. I just can't wait to get back on the field."
Zuhn also touched on facing off against defensive lineman Shemar Turner, and how the daily competition between the two are bringing them together.
"It's a good time for the most part. We're getting to know each other better. He's such a great player. I've learned so much from him. I've beat him a couple times. We go back and forth. It's so much fun getting better every single day and playing against him."