3 Positions Texas A&M Must Address in Transfer Portal This Offseason
A week removed from a painful first-round College Football Playoff exit against Miami, Texas A&M now focuses its attention on re-assembling the 2026 roster.
The work ahead is significant. 19 players are out of eligibility, three have already declared for the NFL Draft and six more have entered the transfer portal.
The transfer portal opens from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Below are the biggest positions of need for the Aggies and realistic portal targets who could help address them.
Defensive Line
The losses up front are substantial. Cashius Howell is expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, while Tyler Onyedim, Albert Regis and Deyon Hayes are all out of eligibility. That’s four productive starters gone from a unit that carried this defense all season.
At defensive tackle, DJ Hicks is the only proven commodity returning, making interior depth a clear priority.
On the edge, Marco Jones has all the makings to become the next elite Aggie pass rusher. Add in blue-chip talent like Bryce Perry Wright and Tristian Givens and the talent is there, but in the SEC, depth is never optional. You can never have too many pass rushers.
Portal targets to watch:
- EDGE John Henry Daley - Utah: 11.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 17.5 TFLs
- EDGE Sahir West - James Madison: 7 sacks, 45 tackles, 14 TFLs
- DT Mateen Ibirogba - Wake Forest: 2 sacks, 21 tackles, 3.5 TFLs
- DT Devan Thompkins - USC: 3 sacks, 31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs
Offensive Line
A&M will be losing three of its five starters of its stout veteran offensive line. Chase Bisontis and Mark Nabou will be the sole starters returning.
Backups Lamont Rogers, Ashton Funk and Blake Ivy saw meaningful development throughout the season as Elko routinely rotated linemen during games.
Still, this is a position that demands immediate attentions. If the Aggies want to build on year two under Elko, offensive line additions will be a top priority.
Potential portal hauls:
- LT Carius Curne - LSU: 6'5", 320 lbs, freshman
- LG Coen Echols - LSU: 6'4", 315 lbs, redshirt freshman
- LT Tyree Adams - LSU: 6'7", 310 lbs, redshirt sophomore
- OT Xavier Chaplin - Auburn: 6'7", 348 lbs, junior
- LT Josh Atkins - Arizona State: 6'4", 310 lbs, senior
Tight End
With Nate Boekricher and Theo Ehlin Ormstrong no longer in the program, the tight end room is practically vacant.
That’s a problem for an offense that values physical, do-it-all tight ends who can block in the run game and still be a legitimate threat in the passing attack.
Expect this to be a major portal focus.
Potential portal targets:
- Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa State: 37 rec, 446 yards, 12.1 yds/rec, 6 TDs
- Brody Foley - Tulsa: 37 rec, 528 yards, 14.3 yds/rec, 7 TDs
- Hayden Hansen - Florida: 30 rec, 254 yards, 8.5 yds/rec, 2 TDs
- Houston Thomas - UTSA: 34 rec, 347 yards, 10.2 yds/rec, 2 TDs
Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.