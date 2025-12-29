3 Positions Texas A&M Must Address in Transfer Portal This Offseason

A week removed from a painful first-round College Football Playoff exit against Miami, Texas A&M now focuses its attention on re-assembling the 2026 roster.

The work ahead is significant. 19 players are out of eligibility, three have already declared for the NFL Draft and six more have entered the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opens from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Below are the biggest positions of need for the Aggies and realistic portal targets who could help address them.

Defensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The losses up front are substantial. Cashius Howell is expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, while Tyler Onyedim, Albert Regis and Deyon Hayes are all out of eligibility. That’s four productive starters gone from a unit that carried this defense all season.

At defensive tackle, DJ Hicks is the only proven commodity returning, making interior depth a clear priority.

On the edge, Marco Jones has all the makings to become the next elite Aggie pass rusher. Add in blue-chip talent like Bryce Perry Wright and Tristian Givens and the talent is there, but in the SEC, depth is never optional. You can never have too many pass rushers.

Portal targets to watch:

EDGE John Henry Daley - Utah: 11.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 17.5 TFLs

EDGE Sahir West - James Madison: 7 sacks, 45 tackles, 14 TFLs

DT Mateen Ibirogba - Wake Forest: 2 sacks, 21 tackles, 3.5 TFLs

DT Devan Thompkins - USC: 3 sacks, 31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs

Offensive Line

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A&M will be losing three of its five starters of its stout veteran offensive line. Chase Bisontis and Mark Nabou will be the sole starters returning.

Backups Lamont Rogers, Ashton Funk and Blake Ivy saw meaningful development throughout the season as Elko routinely rotated linemen during games.

Still, this is a position that demands immediate attentions. If the Aggies want to build on year two under Elko, offensive line additions will be a top priority.

Potential portal hauls:

LT Carius Curne - LSU: 6'5", 320 lbs, freshman

LG Coen Echols - LSU: 6'4", 315 lbs, redshirt freshman

LT Tyree Adams - LSU: 6'7", 310 lbs, redshirt sophomore

OT Xavier Chaplin - Auburn: 6'7", 348 lbs, junior

LT Josh Atkins - Arizona State: 6'4", 310 lbs, senior

Tight End

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With Nate Boekricher and Theo Ehlin Ormstrong no longer in the program, the tight end room is practically vacant.

That’s a problem for an offense that values physical, do-it-all tight ends who can block in the run game and still be a legitimate threat in the passing attack.

Expect this to be a major portal focus.

Potential portal targets: