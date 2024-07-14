Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers: Week 6 Staff Predictions
As both the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers prepare for a Week 6 matchup in early October, they'll likely be playing for good standing with the College Football Playoff committee later in the year.
Whichever team wins will notch a quality conference victory to add to its resume, while the losing squad will be left with little-to-no leeway the rest of the season. Playing at Kyle Field will certainly help the Aggies' case, but it's up to them to captilize on it.
Meanwhile, the Tigers know what they're in for on the road. They have a strong returning core and will be looking to repeat the success they found last season, which means they'll be brining everything with them to face Texas A&M.
Ahead of that matchup, here are Texas A&M On SI's staff predictions:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
This could be the toughest test the Aggies face to this point in the season, Eli Drinkwitz has done something special with Missouri, and has the Tigers as an SEC East contender heading into the 2024 season. Can the Aggies slow down one of the best quarterback/receiver duos in the country? For us, there are too many unknowns on the defense with all of the turnover in the Transfer Portal. Missouri wins a close one.
Missouri 35
Texas A&M 30
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Man, this one is hard. Both of these teams are on the rise in the SEC, with Missouri culminating their shocking season with a beatdown over one of the top teams in the nation in last year’s Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.
Even at home, the Aggies are sure to have their hands full with a team I expect them to be pretty level with throughout the season. Both defenses are top-notch, so whoever wins is not going to run away with it. It’s going to come down to the little things in the game. The Aggies and Tigers don’t have any bad blood (yet) and hopefully this matchup will mark the genesis of another epic SEC rivalry for years to come. I believe A&M can squeak out a low-scoring win against Brady Cook and the Tigers.
Texas A&M 17
Missouri 14
Matt Guzman, Columnist
The Aggies and Tigers are in for a high-powered matchup when they face off in College Station. With the amount of returning stars for Missouri after last year's impressive campaign, they won't be going down easy to anyone, including Texas A&M.
The Aggies do have a strong offense, however, and will likely be in their groove by time Eli Drinkwitz and company head to town. I believe that with home field behind them — it's more-than-likely going to be a sellout game — Mike Elko's squad will be able to rally and start strong to take hold of the game's momentum and keep it throughout. I have the Aggies down for another win.
Texas A&M 28
Missouri 21