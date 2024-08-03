All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Week 9 Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies will hit the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 9 looking to secure a strong road win heading into the final stretch of the season. Here are Texas A&M Aggies On SI’s way-too-early staff predictions.

Matt Guzman

Oct 28, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs against South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Kyle Field.
A road test against the South Carolina Gamecocks, if both teams end up taking the step up they’re expected to, should make for an interesting matchup for the Texas A&M Aggies.

At their ceiling, a win would keep Mike Elko and company in consideration for the College Football Playoff, and at their worst, it might be a game serving no other purpose than salvaging a season.

However it goes by time November rolls around, the Aggies won’t be taking it lightly, nor will the Gamecocks. Boasting a new-look offense and a strong returning defense should make them a solid opponent, especially with home-field advantage.

That being said, here are our predictions for the game from the Texas A&M On SI staff:

Aaron Raley, Staff Writer

Last time the Aggies visited the Gamecocks, they lost to them for the first time ever. Granted, that was 2022, A&M was struggling with injuries and even then it was still a close game at the end. Texas A&M quickly got back to their winning ways last year and I don’t see why the same thing shouldn’t happen again this year. Aggies take an easy road win.

Texas A&M 28
South Carolina 10

Scott Salomon, Staff Writer

To be frank, South Carolina is overrated every year. Connor Weigman is going to feast on that weak defense. I look for A&M’s offense to rack up the yards and the points. Beamer Ball is not what it used to be.

Texas A&M 38
South Carolina 17

Matt Guzman, Columnist

While Texas A&M is coming off a poor season, it is likely to benefit from a full season with Conner Weigman and a new coaching staff that came in at an ideal time considering where it was under Jimbo Fisher. Now that the Aggies are ready to realize more of their potential — a first-year system might present some challenges — they’ll come out looking different in most games, road or home.

While South Carolina is also likely to have a similar jump, I have the Aggies taking care of business on the road.

Texas A&M 24
South Carolina 10

