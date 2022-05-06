No. 7 Aggies Hosting Opening Rounds of NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M women's tennis team has earned the No. 7 seed in this year's NCAA Women's Tennis Championships. Along with that honor, the Aggies will host the opening rounds of the tournament at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday.

In the first round, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, the Aggies will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders while the Baylor Bears match up against the Washington Huskies. The winners of those two matches will face each other in Round 2.

Aggies' head coach Mark Weaver said, "There is definitely a lot of excitement in the air here in Aggieland. Our group is prepared to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for the second time this season after they won the Southland Conference Championship once again. Coach Steve Moore does an excellent job with their program and I look forward to Friday's matchup.

"Baylor and Washington also offer an exciting challenge and help make this one of the strongest regionals in the tournament. Our team is excited to play in front of the 12th Man as we begin our quest for the National Championship."

The Aggies are preparing to make their 27th overall and 22nd consecutive tournament appearance. Last year, A&M was a winner over Drake and Northwestern before losing to Florida State in the Sweet 16.

A&M holds a 29-26 all-time record in tournament play and is the only Texas team to make an appearance in every NCAA Tournament since 2000.

The Aggies secured their first double conference championship in 2022, winning the SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles without losing a single match in 16 chances.

Weaver earned his first SEC Coach of the Year honor in 2022 following the Aggies' record-setting season. Four Aggies appeared on the All-SEC team, as Carson Branstinve, Jayci Goldsmith, and Tatiana Makarova earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while Mary Stoiana won spots on both the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team.

